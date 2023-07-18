Reps move to probe spread of Anthrax disease

…call for compensations, support to victims

By Levinus Nwabughiogu & Gift Chapi -Odekina

The House of Representatives has urged the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development to collaborate with relevant stakeholders in implementing effective surveillance, vaccination, and awareness campaigns to contain the outbreak of Anthrax discovered in a farm at Gajiri Village, Niger State.

The House also called on the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC)to put in place measures that will stop the further spread of the disease.

These resolutions followed a motion of urgent public importance titled “Need to curtain the Outbreak of Anthrax discovered in a farm at Gajiri Village, Suleiman, Niger State moved by Hon. Adamu Tanko during plenary on Tuesday.

Moving the motion, Tanko said the relevant stockholders should provide adequate resources and support to affected communities, including compensation for losses incurred due to the outbreak.

He explained the report of the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development concerning the presence of anthrax in Nigeria, adding that the laboratory test conducted on the collected samples by the Navonal Veterinary Research Institute, which confirmed the first reported case at a livestock farm located in Gayin village.

According to him, similar cases of the diseases were confirmed in Northern Ghana, Burkina Faso and Togo with symptoms, including sudden death and blood oozing from natural body openings (nose, ear, mouth, and anal region) and spread through affected livestock, bush meat, and contaminated environments, Concerned over the potential spread of the disease to other livestock farms in the country and its possible impact on public health,

He expressed worry that Anthrax may affect humans in direct contact with affected animals and contaminated products, with potential inhaling, through spores or Wounds.

He called for the urgent need for proactive measures to prevent the spread of Anthrax in Nigeria and protect the health and livelihood of citizens by placing public health precautions in place such 8 strict surveillance and monitoring of livestock farms, as well as proper disposal of infected animals and contaminated materials.

He however, acknowledges the efforts of the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development in promptly addressing the issue by implementing necessary measures to contain the spread of Anthrax and protect both livestock and human health.

The House after adopting the motion, referred the matter to it’s Committee on Health when constituted to ensure compliance.