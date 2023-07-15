Reps member, Abiola Makinde buries mother in Ondo

A Member House of Representatives, representing Ondo East/West Federal Constituency, Abiola Makinde, alongside his siblings, on Friday, laid to eternal rest, his mother; Late Mrs Felicia Makinde.

In a statement sent to Vanguard, signed by Makinde’s Special Adviser on Media, Alli Moshood, Makinde described the death of his mother as a monumental loss to everyone around her and beyond, especially family, who will miss her warm presence.

Dignitaries from within and outside Ondo state joined Hon. Abiola Makinde and siblings to bid their mother; Late Mrs Felicia Makinde goodnight.

Mama Felicia passed away at the ripe age of 87 leaving children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Shortly before her remains was interred, there was a funeral service held at Living Faith Church, Itanla, Ondo as Mama was a dedicated Winners Chapel member before her demise, with important personalities from all walks of life in attendance.

Hon. Makinde described the death of his mother as monumental and that a great void has been left behind as Mama was a phenomenal personality who cared for everyone around her and beyond, especially family.

“We are heartbroken but surely not mourning as Mama lived a great life which epitomised the kind of life any ordinary Christian should lead. She was compassionate, loving and had a great level of faith that things will always work itself out, no matter how seemingly difficult it may seem at the time.”

Mr Akin Makinde, one of Mama’s children also buttressed the comments of Hon. Makinde where he described Mama as a model for Christianity.

He added that she was an embodiment of love, care, spirituality and that beyond missing her, the service of the day was all about thanking God for the good life she lived.

Some of the dignitaries at the occasion were the Acting Governor of Ondo State; His Excellency, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, Secretary to the Ondo State Government; Princess Oladuni Odu, Speaker House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Olamide Oladiji Adesanmi, Senator Representing Ondo Central Senatorial District; Sen. Adeniyi Adegbonmire, Representative of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Adesida Aderin.

Also in attendance were the Ondo State Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Engr. Ade Adetimehin, the Honourable Commissioner for Urban and Physical Planning, Hon. (Deaconess) Lola Fagbemi and her counterpart from the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, Hon. Wale Akinlosotu.

The Osemawe and Paramount Ruler of Ondo Kingdom, Ọba (Dr) Victor Adesimbo Adenrele Ademefun Kiladejo Jilo III CFR was ably represented by his dear Olori Olayinka Kiladejo. Other dignitaries included Ondo High Chiefs,Royal Fathers, Christian Bodies, Members House of Assembly from several constituencies across the state, past and current House of Representatives Members, Captains of Industries, top politicians, party members, colleagues, business associates etc.