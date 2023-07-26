Reps lament increasing perennial flooding across Nigeria

…urge govt to tackle flood to avert future occurrences

By Gift Chapi-Odekina

The House of Representatives has decried that perennial flooding is on the increase geometrically in the nation’s capital and across the country, with the recent flooding at Trademore Estate which was as a result of heavy downpour on 23 June 2023, when houses were submerged in water, while some were pulled down and killing a lecturer at the University of Abuja;

Rep. Obika also said there is a need to call the Federal Government agencies related to tackling Flooding in FCT to avert future occurrences which is inevitable.

This was a sequel to the adoption of a motion by Rep. Joshua Obika lawmaker representing AMAC/Bwari federal constituency of the Federal Capital Territory Abuja, on the “Call for Intervention on the Perennial Flooding in the Federal Capital Territory”, on Wednesday at plenary.

According to him, the alarming upsurge of flood in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) over the years due to heavy uncontrollable floods have left tales of woes in the minds of the affected families.

Rep. Obika also noted that the periodic flooding in Lokogoma, Galadimawa and particularly Trademore estate and other adjourning Estates on the Airport road has led to loss of lives and properties

The motion reads: “Aware that Trademore Estates currently houses over 20,000 people and have been in existence since 2007, when the first set of residents were allocated houses through a mortgage process administered by the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria;

“Also worried that residents living in the Trade Moore Estate have not witnessed any form of environmental degradation until the flooding on 5 May 2014, consequently experts were engaged by residents to ascertain the causes and make recommendations, which were formally communicated to the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA);

“Aware that the residents had at the time, controlled the smooth flow of water passage by averting flooding of the estate from 2015 to 2018, however, the estate and its environs have been witnessing heavy flooding annually since 2019”.

The lawmakers unanimously adopted the motion and urge the FCT Emergency Management Agency to provide relief materials to the victims of Trade Moore Estate.

The House, therefore, mandated its Committee on Federal Capital Territory Administration (when constituted) to ensure compliance.