Reps’ deputy speaker, Kalu mourns Irukwu

…says Iroko has fallen

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, has expressed grief over the death of former President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Prof. Joe Irukwu, describing him as a statesman, who gave his all in the service of his fatherland.

Kalu in a statement he personally signed and issued in Abuja on Monday further described Irukwu as an Iroko, regretting, however, that the Iroko had fallen at a time his experience and wise counsels were most needed for Nigeria’s growth and development.

He said: “I am very saddened by this news and it is a heavy loss to the Igbo nation and Nigeria as a whole.

“Prof. Irukwu was a fine gentleman, a statesman par excellence, a pan Nigerian, a democrat, an intellectual giant, who gave his all in the service of Nigeria and Africa.

“He was an insurance mogul and guardian, who played significant and frontline roles in the nurture and development of the insurance industry in Nigeria and Africa.

“The Igbo in particular will remember him as not just a former President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, but an illustrious son, who was selfless, courageous, and firm in running and promotion of a collegiate and focused Ohanaeze. His many front role capacities in law, academics, and insurance are self-evident. He was indeed an example of how a man can love and sacrifice for his people and nation. He will therefore be greatly missed by the nation”.

Kalu expressed heartfelt condolences to the late university don’s immediate family, the people of Amokwe Item, Governor Alex Otti and the people of Abia State, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, the Nigeria Bar Association and the African insurance industry over the irreparable loss.

He equally prayed God for the peaceful repose of the soul of the deceased.