Reps confirm appointment of Service Chiefs

By Levinus Nwabughiogu & Gift Chapi-Odekina

House of Representatives has confirmed the appointment of the service chiefs following an adoption of the report of its ad-hoc committee that screened the top military brass.

It will be recalled that the adhoc committee chaired by Hon. Babajimi Adogoke Benson screened the appointees on Monday.

The chairman at Wednesday’s plenary submitted his report which was adopted at the committee of the whole later.

The service chiefs confirmed at the Committee of the Whole are Maj. Gen. Christopher Musa (Chief of Defence Staff), Maj. Gen. Abiodun Lagbaja (Chief of Army Staff), Rear Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla (Chief of Naval Staff), and Air Vice Marshall Hassan Abubakar, Chief of Air Staff.

The House had before the screening earlier, last week set up an Ad-hoc committee to screen the Service Chiefs nominees for onward confirmation.

It would be recalled that President Ahmed Bola Tinubu had in the last two weeks written the House of Representatives seeking for a confirmation of the Service Chief nominees.

The president request was in compliance with the provisions of Section 18(1) of the Armed Forces Act. Cap A20 Laws the Federation of Nigeria.