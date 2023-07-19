Reps ask IGP to withdraw 30 policemen harassing, intimidating indigenes of Edo community

…to probe concerned officers over unprofessional conducts

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

House of Representatives has urged the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun to immediately withdraw 30 personnel officers of the force alleged to have been harassing, intimidating and displacing law-abiding indigenes of Inikorogha community in Ovia South West, Local Government Area, Edo State in the past 3 months.

The House also resolved to set up an

ad hoc committee to investigate the unprofessional conduct and unwarranted attacks by the police personnel from Edo command.

The resolution was sequel to the motion titled “Need to Withdraw Police Personnel Molesting, Harassing, and Unleashing Terror on the Indigenes of Inikorogha Community in Ovia South West Local Government Area of Edo State”, moved at the plenary by Hon. Dennis Idahosa.

Presenting the motion, Idahosa noted that Inikorogha Community in Ovia South West, Edo State had been under-siege by over 30 policemen, brutalizing and displacing non-party-supporting indigenes since April 12, 2023.

He said: “Inikorogha Community indigenes, leaders, and elders face harassment, brutalization, arrest, molestation, and dehumanization by police officers during the Ovia South West Constituency election, they are persecuted for expressing their fundamental rights to freely

associate with any political party.

“Security agents’ imperialistic attitudes have led to brutality, fatalities, shootings, abuse of law-abiding women, displacement of community leaders, and unconstitutional replacement with

PDP members.

“98 days ago, over 30 policemen from the Edo State Command, including three

Hilux vehicles and one of the Hilux was mounted with a General Purpose Machine Gun (GPMG) and one Armored Personnel carrier,took over a community, arrested APC members and leaders

and destroyed farm produce and properties

“Thirty policemen used for political Reps ask IGP to withdraw 30 policemen harassing, intimidating indigenes of Edo community in the Inikorogha community, displaced Hon. Timi Robert and Mr. Pereke from their families and communities for over three months”.

Adopting the motion, the House gave the committee 4 weeks to do the investigation and report back for further legislative action.