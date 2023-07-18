Reps ask IGP to prosecute NDLEA officers involved in the killing of Ivan

…move to compensate victims family

By Levinus Nwabughiogu & Gift Chapi-Odekina

The House of Representatives on Tuesday urged the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to take over the investigation and prosecution of the officer(s) involved in the shooting and killing of Ivan Onose Obhonria, and ensure that the perpetrators are brought to book.

The House also urged the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, and all other law enforcement agencies to provide regular training and sensitization programs for their officers on the appropriate use of firearms, conflict resolution, de-escalation techniques, and respect for human rights.

The House further mandated its Committee on Human Rights and National security and intelligence (when constituted) to ensure that the family of Onose are adequately compensated for the loss and report back within six weeks.

The House further mandated its Committee on National Security and Intelligence(when constituted) to effectively monitor the activities of law enforcement agencies, including conducting regular evaluations, reviewing incidents, and recommend appropriate actions to prevent similar occurrences and report back within (4) weeks for further legislative action.

The resolutions followed the adoption of a motion tittled “call for investigation and prosecution of the Officers involved in Shooting and Killing of Ivan Onose Omhonrina moved by Hon. Unyime Idem.

Moving the motion, Idam explained that on July 13, 2023, a two years Old Ivan Onose Omhonrina, who was returning from school tragically lost his life due to a stray bullet fired by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Asaba, Delta State, his younger brother Eromosele Omhonrinawas also shut in one of his eyes.

He also explained that on April 4, 2023, a 17 years old boy, Ibuchim Ofezie, a resident of Agingi Community of Bassa Local Government Area of Jos was killed by some police patrol operatives attached to “C” Division of the Command, similarly on the 28May 2023, Bakare Idris Demola was shot dead by Mr.Kabiru Odejimi, a Police officer of the Nigerian Police Force in Oregun, Ikeja area, Lagos State.

The lawmaker expressing worry, stated that innocent Nigerians have been either injured or lost their lives due to stray bullets fired by Law Enforcement Officers in the country.

He warned that if urgent intervention to proffer a lasting solutions to end the recurring killings of innocent Nigerians by stray bullets are not put in place, more citizen will continue to sustain injuries and may led to eventual loss of lives.

Idam further explained that the reoccurring killings of innocent Nigerians by stray bullets pose significant risks and consequences for individuals, communities, and the nation as a whole, adding that It is important swift, immediate, and decisive action is taken to address this issue, restore the trust, protect human rights, and ensure the safety and wellbeing of all Nigerians.

The House to this end therefore observed a minute silence for Ivan Onose Omhonrina and other victims, who tragically lost their lives in the incidence.