Renounce your cult membership now – Ogun Police warns

…..as operatives neutralise two unknown gunmen in Ogun

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Ogun State Police Command has granted a one-month amnesty, to cultists in the State to renounce their memberships of various cult groups.

The State Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alamutu, who disclosed this on Tuesday, while addressing the newsmen at the Eleweran headquarters of the command, said the amnesty will also afford the cultists opportunity to surrender arms and ammunition in their possession.

Alamutu said at the expiration of the amnesty period, the command will clamp down on all known and unknown cultists who are perpetrating crimes in the State.

According to him, his leadership would not fold its arms and allow unscrupulous elements make life unbearable for law-abiding indigenes and residents of the State.

He explained that the amnesty was as a result of some people being lured and trapped into cultism without knowing the implications of what they are into.

He said, “however, we are aware that some people were lured into cultism without knowing the implication, and so they got trapped.

“The Command has opened a window of amnesty to such people. So, they should renounce their membership of these groups and surrender all arms and ammunition in their custody.

“They have a period of one month to do that. After the period of one month which began on Tuesday, 11th July 2023, there is going to be a total clamp down on all known and unknown cultists who are perpetrating heinous crimes in the State.

“The Command will not fold its arms while some unscrupulous elements will be making life unbearable for the good and law-abiding indigenes and residents of Ogun State.”

The Police boss also said criminals in the State have two options of turning a new leaf or relocate from the state, adding that the third option is to meet their waterloo.

“They (the Criminals) have only two options, its either they turn up a new leaf or relocate from this State. Failure to choose any of these two, will lead them to meet their waterloo.”

Meanwhile, the Police Commissioner hinted that his men

neutralised two unknown gunmen suspected to be kidnappers on Monday, when they attempted to kidnap one Busari Azeez.

Alamutu, said the two were neutralized when detectives from Owode Egba division, in collaboration with local hunters, engaged the kidnappers in a gun duel, at Fere Village, Owode-Egba, Obafemi Owode Local Government Area of the state.

According to him, the armed kidnappers, who were about six in number, suddenly emerged from the bush “and forcefully halted the victim’s car at gunpoint.”

Alamutu said, “the kidnappers opened his car door with intent to whisk him away, but he summoned courage by reversing his car with a high speed to flee the scene.”

He was said to have jumped out of his car and ran into a nearby bush.

“Consequently, detectives from Owode-Egba division and local hunters combed the bush for hours and eventually engaged the kidnappers and were able to neutralize two amongst them”.

The police boss added that the lifeless body of the kidnappers were deposited at OOUTH Sagamu morgue, adding that efforts were in top gear to arrest the fleeing members of the gang.