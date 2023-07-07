Renewed Hope ‘ll bring succour, relief to Nigerian families -Senator Tinubu

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

Wife of the President, Senator Oluremi Tinubu has assured Nigerians that the Renewed Hope Initiative of her office will bring succor and relief to families in the country.



The First Lady, who is also the National Chairperson of the Renewed Hope Initiative, stated this after the second meeting of the Governing Board of the initiative held at her office at the presidential villa, Abuja.



The First Lady in a statement by her Special Adviser, Busola Kukoyi noted that all modalities have been put in place to ensure a smooth take off of the project across the 36 states of the federation and the FCT.

Senator Tinubu explained that the various states and local governments will be involved as the project is all inclusive for the federation.



According to her, the focal areas of the project will include agriculture, health, education, social investment and economic empowerment.



She said that there would be a meeting with the wives of all state governors on Friday 14 July where the modalities for the successful implementation of the project would be made public.



In her remarks, wife of the vice president and national vice chairperson of the initiative, Hajiya Nana Shettima expressed excitement of the governing board at the project noting that Nigerians are in for better times to complement the federal governments efforts.



Also speaking, the National Secretary of the Initiative and wife of the Imo State governor, Barr. Chioma Uzodinma said the initiative will ride on the wings of collaborative efforts from all sectors to enhance the lives of the ordinary Nigerian.



Other members of the governing board present at the meeting were Mrs. Ekaette Unoma Akpabio, Salamotu Gbajabiamila, Prof. Hafsat Ganduje and the APC National Woman Leader, Dr Beta Edu.