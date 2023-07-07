Remo Stars edge Enyimba 2-1 in Naija Super 8 opener

By John Egbokhan

Remo Stars have got their Naija Super 8 national tournament off to a flyer with a thrilling 2-1 triumph over NPL champions Enyimba.

Playing in the opening match of the biggest off season football tournament in Nigeria, organised by Flykite Productions, Remo Stars opened the scoring through Isaac James after 20 minutes leaving Enyimba’s goalkeeper Olorunleke Ojo napping.

The Aba side fought back and deservedly levelled the scores after Chisom Okereke slotted in the equaliser after a fine pass from Nonso Nzediegwu on 25 minutes..

The first half ended 1-1, but it was Remo Stars that scored the defining goal on 58 minutes, as Seun Ogunribide tapped into the back of the net of Enyimba after a good cross from Isaac James.