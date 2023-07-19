Remi Tinubu assures women of more appointments, opportunities

Remi Tinubu

Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, First Lady of Nigeria, has assured women of more appointments and opportunities under the administration of her husband.

Tinubu, made this known at the merit award ceremony for inductees into the Nigerian Women Hall of Fame in Abuja.

Represented by Hajiya Nana Shettima, wife of the Vice President, Tinubu reiterated her commitment to better the lots of Nigerian women across the nation.

“The wife of the President said she won’t let the voices of Nigerian women down for giving support to her husband.

“She assured us of more opportunities and appointments for women,” she said.

Dr Asabe Vilita-Bashir, Director General, Maryam Babangida National Centre for Women Development (IMBNCWD) said the award was in recognition of outstanding gender advocacies.

She said women with zeal, passion and commitment in bridging gender gaps, dismantling barriers and forging a path towards an equal future would be awarded.

Vilita-Bashir said the celebrants have been honoured as champions for the upliftment of the cause of women, who have been advocating for equal gender, justice and fairness in the society.

“We recognise those who have dedicated their lives to empowering women, who have inspired them to dream bigger, reach higher and break free from the shackles of societal limitations.

“Our celebration extends beyond gender inclusion and women empowerment. It embraces the spirit of humanitarian service, for true empowerment is not limited to oneself but extends to others in need.

“It is about recognising our shared humanity, extending a helping hand, and being a beacon of hope in times of adversity.

“We will recognise those who have selflessly dedicated their lives to serving others, who have gone above and beyond to alleviate suffering, uplift communities, and create a better world for all,” she said.

Mrs Pauline Tallen, former Minister of Women Affairs, commended the organisers for the recognition given to those who have made so much impact in the lives of women and the general public.

“This is to celebrate women that have been in the field of humanitarian, gender equality advocacy and women development.

“For the men that are `He for She’ among us and stood out and supported women, we appreciate you.

“I urge the new governors to support women and their wives should ensure that their husbands appoint women into positions,” she said.

Mrs Moji Makanjuola, one of the recipients of the award, lauded the efforts of the late Maryam Babangida towards women empowerment through the establishment of the centre and the Better Life Programme.

Makanjuola said the impact of the contribution made by the late Babangida lives on in the legacies she left behind and the lives of women, who benefited under her tutelage.

NAN reports that 62 persons were conferred with the humanitarian merit award, including former Governors, Kayode Fayemi, Nyesome Wike, Aminu Tambuwal, Nasir El-Rufai and Yahaya Bello.

Others were: Mrs Stella Omiyi, Mrs Ebele Iyeigbu, Dr Kulu Haruna-Abubakar, Hajiya Hadiza Vatsa, Dr Abiola Akiyode-Afolabi, Mrs Moji Makanjuola, Ene Obi, Stella Okotete and Hajiya Lami Adamu-Lau, among others.