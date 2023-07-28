Remanded Enugu Councilor, Aluagbo, granted bail

By Dennis Agbo

An Enugu State High Court sitting in Obollo-Afor, has granted bail to the Councilor representing Umualor ward in Isi-Uzo legislative council, Enugu state, Hon. Maxwell Aluagbo.

Aluagbo was on Thursday, last week, remanded in prison custody over allegations of fraud and embezzlement proffered against him by the Enugu State Government.

The lawmaker had allegedly diverted the sum of N1.1 meant for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) from the Ehamufu farmers/Fulani herders crisis in the area.

Aluagbo however said that he was being framed up by the Chairman of Isi-Uzo Local Government council, Obiora Obeagu, for attending a Labour Party House of Assembly member’s inauguration.

In a virtual hearing before Justice C. C Ani, Council to the lawmaker, Emeka Abah, argued that charging of the applicant for an offence under Advance Fee Fraud and other Related Offence Act at the Magistrate court was a mere ploy to illegally remand and detain the applicant by punishing him unjustly.

He said that, “The magistrate court not having the jurisdiction on a matter of such does not have the jurisdiction to remand the applicant see – Ogor v Kolawole (Supra).

“In conclusion my lord it is therefore our final submission that there is no substantial fact linking the applicant to the alleged offence. There is even no such fact let alone being substantial. The applicant therefore from the available affidavit evidence, placed before this court, sufficient facts requiring the court to admit him to bail.

“In view of the foregoing my lord, we humbly urge the court to exercise its discretion in favor of the applicant and admit him to bail in the interest of justice.

Justice Ani, after hearing the submission granted Aluagbo bail as the respondent counsel, S. C. Ozioko of the Ministry of Justice was not able to tell the court why the bail application should not be granted.