‘Relocate from Abuja now,’ – FCTA warns criminals

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has warned residents with criminal tendencies to vacate the Abuja city.

Mr Peter Olumuji, Secretary, FCTA Command and Control, Joint City Enforcement Team, gave the warning on Sunday during its ongoing clean up operations in parts of Abuja.

According to Olumuji, the FCTA, through the cleanup operation is busting all hideouts to rid the capital territory of criminals.

He said that through credible intelligence from security agencies, the team busted a criminal hideout around AYA roundabout and environs, in Asokoro District.

He said the team recovered illicit drugs in one of the hideouts, and dislodged criminal elements attacking residents in the area.

“We have gotten reports that people are being attacked around the area mostly at night, and so we raided their locations and dislodged them.

“Although we have not made any arrest, it is nonetheless a good development for those traversing the area, especially in the night,” Olumuji said.

He said the exercise was a continuation of the FCT Administration’s commitment to keep the city safe for residents.

The FCTA official warned that the city would no longer be conducive for criminals, adding that the enforcement team would continue to bust all criminal hideouts within the capital city.

“We are, therefore, advising all residents with criminal tendencies to change or relocate to wherever they came from,” he said.

Olumuji added that the team also raided and dislodged notorious spots known for causing environmental nuisance, ranging from refuse littering, and illegal markets, auto mechanic workshops and motor parks.

The team, he said, also cleared environmental nuisances around Court of Appeal Junction, Federal Secretariat Complex, Eagle Square and Nicon Junction axis of Shehu Shagari Way.

According to him, the team comprises officials drawn from Abuja Environmental Protection Board (AEPB), Directorate of Road Traffic Services (DRTS) and security personnel.

Also, Kaka Bello, Deputy Director, Monitoring and Enforcement (AEPB), said the working synergy among agencies was yielding the desired results in addressing environmental nuisance in Abuja city.

Bello assured that the agencies would continue to work as a team to keep the city clean and safe.

Mrs Deborah Osho, Deputy Director, Operations (DRTS), who described the exercise as a “huge success”, said the team impounded about 11 vehicles and towed from illegal parks and mechanic workshops.

Osho added that seven tricycles had been seized for alleged route violation.

Recall that the FCTA in a similar operation on July 12, impounded 16 vehicles, four cows and arrested seven beggars.