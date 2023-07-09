Relatives wait, hope for news of kidnapped Ekiti APC Chairman

…as combined security forces comb forests

…Oyebanji tasks security agencies to secure release

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Relatives of the kidnapped All Progressives Congress, APC, Chairman in Ekiti State, Paul Omotosho said they are hopeful for his release from the kidnappers den.

Omotosho was on Saturday evening kidnapped along Agbado-Ekiti – Imesi-Ekiti road in Gbonyin Local Government Area of the state by gunmen while driving to his country home of Imesi-Ekiti.

A family source confided in Vanguard on Sunday that members of the family were still expecting the call of the kidnappers possibly to demand for ransom since he was abducted on Saturday.

He added that even though joint team of security operatives have been combing the nearby bushes and forests in search of the APC chairman, no success has been recorded on the rescue mission.

According to him, ” We are still in a very difficult mood since our man was kidnapped because we are yet to receive any call from the abductors since Saturday night.

“I can tell you that security agencies including our local people have been in the bush searching for him but there is no headway yet as regards his whereabouts.

“We have taken phones of close family members to a place where there will be good network in the community in anticipation for a call from the gunmen demanding for ransom, that is the situation.”

Meanwhile, the combined forces of security agencies including Amotekun corps and local hunters in Ekiti state have commenced combing of forests in search of the kidnapped state chairman of the APC.

Also, the Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji has called on the security agencies to do everything possible to secure the safe release of the party chairman.

Oyebanji stated that Omotoso shouldn’t only be rescued unscathed, that the perpetrators of the dastardly act be nabbed and made to face the full weight of the laws.

The governor represented by his Deputy, Chief Monisade Afuye, gave the directive on Sunday, when he visited Omotoso’s family at Imesi Ekiti, to sympathise with them on the devastating incident.

Similarly, the Governor, who was received by the victim’s family, also visited the Onimesi of Imesi Ekiti, Oba Olatunji Olatunde to register his displeasure over the disturbing incident.

Oyebanji in his stern instruction, directed the police and DSS operatives to comb the sprawling forests along Agbado-Imesi-Irun Akoko in Ondo State and other suspected areas to rescue the victims safely from where they are being held hostage.

The Governor branded the incident as very troubling and disturbing, saying his government would continue to step up efforts to tighten noose on those who are ocassionally terrorising Ekiti through senseless kidnapping, and made to face serious resistance.

As part of the ways to stamp out abduction in that axis of Ekiti, Oyebanji assured that the state forest reserves extending from Agbado-Imesi-Ise will be resuscitated and put to use to dislodge those using the area as hideout.