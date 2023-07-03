Reflection on commemoration of the World Refugee Day

Refugees and migrants from the destroyed Moria camp are seen inside a new temporary camp, on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 14, 2020. REUTERS/Elias Marcou

By TUNDE OYASANYA

According to the United Nations High Commission for Refugees, UNHCR, a refugee is “someone who has been forced to flee his or her country because of persecution, war or violence.” There are also those who are internally displaced, stateless, and asylum seekers. These categories of people are generally referred to as ‘Persons of Concern’, PoCs, and therefore require support and assistance in order to resettle in a community and live normal life again.

The need to drum up support for international cooperation for assistance to the refugees all over the world must have informed the decision of the United Nations General Assembly to celebrate 50 years of the 1951 Convention relating to the rights of the refugees in 2001, when the first World Refugee Day was held globally.

Thus, June 20 of every year was designated to honour refugees around the globe. It is meant to celebrate the strength and courage of people who have been forced to flee their home country to escape conflict and persecution. Nigeria being a signatory to the 1951 UN Convention and its 1967 protocols has not been left behind in joining the league of world body to celebrate commemoration of the World Refugee Day which was held penultimate week.

Nigeria has always been doing this through the government agency saddled with the responsibility to provide protection, assistance, care and maintenance as well as durable solution to refugees, that is: “The National Commission for Refugees Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons” in collaboration with United Nations High Commission For Refugees, UNHCR; Economic Commission for West Africa, ECOWAS; and other stakeholders.

Meanwhile, refugees’ issues have become a global phenomenon with approximately 110 million people displaced all over the world as a result of a combination of factors such as war, conflicts, persecution, social and racial discrimination, climate change, financial hardship, violation of human rights and others. Nigeria is currently playing host to about 90 thousand registered refugees from 41 countries with majority from Cameroon, Democratic Republic of Congo, Niger, Central African Republic, Syria, Turkey, Mali and others

The theme of the 2023 World Refugee Day is ‘Hope Away From Home’. Apart from being a day which serves to increase public awareness and bolster worldwide support for refugees, the day also shines a light on the rights, needs and dreams of refugees, helping to mobilise political will and resources so refugees can not only survive but also thrive. The theme focuses on a world where refugees are always included, that is providing the power of inclusion and exploring solutions for refugees.

The commemoration of World Refugee Day provides an opportunity to celebrate the indomitable spirit of refugees and the generosity of host communities; it aims to reflect on the elements that instill hope in refugees and renew commitment to their inclusion in our communities.

Nigeria has been magnanimous enough in the past years going by the level of its commitment financially and morally to mitigate the plight of the refugees through the assistance, support and protection being given by the National Commission for Refugees Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons, NCFRMI, and its major International development agency the United Nations High Commission for Refugees, UNHCR, and other stakeholders.

Since the conflict in the North-West and South-West region of Cameroon between government and activists calling for secession, large numbers of refugees had fled to Nigeria through the southern border state of Cross River as well as in the North-West states of Taraba and Benue.

These host communities have contended with the challenge of sharing amenities, facilities and infrastructure with the refugees. The health facilities, education and other socio-economic facilities are shared by the host community which make it imperative to increase the facilities provided either by government, international development partners and civil society organisations.

It is of interest to note that the Federal Government of Nigeria through the National Commission for Refugees Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons has committed huge resources in providing care and maintenance material, including food and non-food items. Besides, the country has provided large acres of land in Ogoja Cross River State. The UNHCR together with other stakeholders has also played a vital role to restore hope to the refugees through the provision, protection and assistance.

The lessons of commemoration of the world refugees day 2023 therefore transcend the beautiful speeches at the occasion and the fun fair of the colourful celebration, they encapsulate a call for commitment by individuals, organisations and government agencies for increased support in terms of resources, financially, morally and otherwise in order that the obligation to provide and protect the refugees can be met.

Also, we should all learn to include these groups of POCs in the various government socio-economic development plans because of the contributions they make to our communities. The time is now for the Federal Government through the instrument of the National Assembly and its committees members on refugee affairs to speed up the legislative process encouraging domestication of quick implementation of the Global Compact on Refugees affirmed by the United Nations General Assembly in 2018.

Agreed, the country needs to make more earnings from Foreign Direct Investment, FDI, which could be facilitated through granting of citizenship and permanent residency to worthy foreigners. But a hasty introduction of a parallel platform alongside existing ones could be counter-productive. What could be done is to upgrade the operational scope and modules of existing ones to avoid unhealthy duplication of roles.

Above all, the country would naturally become attractive to foreigners, like US, UK, Canada, among others, if institutions like the judiciary and security agencies are re-engineered to protect citizens and investors. Nigeria will be flooded with the right kinds of investor if the conditions of basic infrastructure in the country is upgraded to meet up with the standard of the countries that Nigeria is trying to model its immigration policies after.

Anything that would render the country’s security system porous will surely breed counter-effects.