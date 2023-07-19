Rediscover your real identity as created in God’s image — Don tells women

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

A Professor of New Testament and Christian Theology, at Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago-Iwoye, Ogun State, Olatundun Abosede Oderinde has called on women to renounce all false identities and discover their real identity as human beings created in the image of God.

She said, they must resist every cultural, political and ecclesiological definition of womanhood which encourage

structural subordination and limit their potentials.

Prof. Oderinde, who made the call while delivering the 110th Inaugural lecture of the Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago-Iwoye, said women need self-empowerment to take responsibility over their life, define their identity, do away with every form of limitations and live a life of worth and dignity.

While saying that empowerment provides opportunities for women and allows them to make life-determining decisions through different societal contributions, Prof. Oderinde, who is the institution’s Deputy Vice Chancellor (Academic) added that self-discovery, access to quality education, and creation of awareness about the identity of women will help in improving women’s well-being and their ability to make strategic life choices that are fundamental to their existence.

She noted that the woman God made is a human being created in the image of God like the man, made to show forth the glory of God on earth through her lifestyle, intellect, commitment, physical and spiritual ability.

Prof. Oderinde, who titled her lecture, “Woo-man, Woe-man, Woman? Redefining the Nomenclature in God’s Perspective”, described woman as a ‘person’, ‘a human made in the image of God’ with all the honour and dignity attached to that concept. She is not ‘a property’ to be inherited, not a sex object to be raped and abused. The woman is a gift from God and should be so perceived and treated”.

“She epitomises strength and the ability to manifest the innate character of her ‘Maker’, and this encapsulates the totality of her being”.

She added that, “the woman must define her being; come up with an identity grounded in God, define herself in terms of who she is as a person and not who the society says she is. Women must renounce all false identities and discover their real identity as human beings created in the image of God. They must resist every cultural, political and ecclesiological definition of womanhood which encourage structural subordination and limit their potentials

“Women must re-socialise themselves by discarding former inadequate behavioural patterns; they must expand their social roles beyond the kitchen, nursery and bedroom to the boardroom where policies are made, and where good ideas that can move the society forward and bring development in every sphere of life are generated. This will make life easier for both men and women and make the society a better place”.

“Parents must train up the girl-child as a human being who is capable of performing any task. The process of socialisation for

the girl-child must be all-encompassing. Such training must inspire the girl-child to be a responsible, pro-active, strong, formidable, tearless, resilient social being”

“We must inculcate into the personality of the girl-child skills, and values that enable her to adjust and play different social roles, take responsibility for life, learn disciplined behaviour and habits that promote the humane society, and not to conceive herself as an appendage of men – one who must seek the pleasure and blessings of men in order to succeed in life”.

She called on relevant authorities in the country to develop a comprehensive framework for women’s protection from physical and sexual violence, stressing that there must be a policy to guarantee

women’s protection from discrimination and other vices.