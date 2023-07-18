Real estate firm, Urhobo Mena looks to develop futuristic cities in Nigeria

Obarhua

Urhobo Mena Ltd, an innovative city development company founded by Emmanuel Obarhua, has said it is out to satisfy the budding need for futuristic cities in Nigeria with great finishings, infrastructure, utilities, smart security architecture, amongst others.

Nigeria is not only Africa’s richest country, it is today also considered an emerging economy, with its over two hundred and twenty million citizens; and with new developments come new demands. Such demands result in new industries or markets, necessitating the establishment of new services and companies, among other things.

The country’s growing upper and middle classes have created a population of people with appreciable spending power and a hunger for touristic activities of different sorts. Same sensibilities of advancement, betterment and liveability found in people in advanced economies are now also richly found in Nigerians.

These sentiments make, necessary, the development of cities such as those found in advanced economies in our dear country, as Nigerians are some of the tourists that frequent touristic destinations such as Dubai the most. Besides, we also see South Africa, for example, inviting Nigerians to be going on tours in their country more.

Obarhua in a recent chat explained how his company intends to achieve this, saying “We are focused on developing contemporary city projects at feasible locations of the country. We specialize in the development of contemporary downtowns, mixed-use precincts, shopping strips, various tourism destinations, liveable neighbourhoods, biophilic and family-friendly parks, high-rises, estates, resorts, villas, et cetera.

“Urhobo Mena Ltd is proactive, diligent and wholesome with our responsibilities, putting our products, clients and investors at the epicentre of our entire activities. We also hope to collaborate with the Federal and State governments of Nigeria, which will be very beneficial for the tourism sector and the economy of the country.

“We are orchestrating a paradigm shift in Nigeria with regards to the country’s cityscapes as well as how Nigerians perceive and live in cities.” He said