Reactions as Ghanaian lawmaker condemns oral, anal s3x through anti-LGBTQ Bill 

By Biodun Busari

Ghana’s Minister for Communication and Digitalisation, Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, has condemned oral and anal sex in her defence of the “Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill, 2021” otherwise known as the anti-LGBTQ Bill.

Owusu-Ekuful, a Member of Parliament (MP) representing Ablekuma through the Patriotic Party (NPP) on the floor of the Parliament Wednesday, said those practising anal and oral sex are breaching the Ghanaian law.

According to Ghana Business News, the lawmaker also called on women who were compelled by their husbands into engaging in oral and anal sex to report the incidents to the police for assistance.

“Mr Speaker, for the avoidance of doubt and the information of all Ghanaians, oral sex, anal sex regardless of whether it is between woman and man, man and man or woman and woman is illegal under our law and so, if there is anybody who is practising oral sex or anal sex please note that what you are doing is against the existing law of this country,” she said.

The aim of the Bill is to provide for proper human sexual rights and Ghanaian Family Values proscribe lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer (LGBTQ+) and related activities.

Mrs Owusu-Ekuful further said, “Mr Speaker, some wives have faced threats of divorce from their husbands for refusing to participate in such sexual acts.

“I will urge any woman or young girl being subjected to any such practice under the guise of heterosexual sex to know that what they are being asked to do is against and law and must seek help from the Police,” said.

“Mr Speaker, anal sex is unnatural carnal knowledge, use of sex toys is unnatural carnal knowledge,” she said.

The Motion of the “Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill, 2021” was moved on the floor of Parliament for a second reading by Mr Emmanuel Kwasi Bedzrah, a National Democratic Congress (NDC), MP for Ho West and it was supported by Rev John Ntim Fordjour, an NPP MP for Assin South.

Meanwhile, the defence of the bill sparked reactions on Twitter as a viral video revealed that Owusu-Ekuful was enraged against a fellow lawmaker, Murtala Mohammed, the MP for Tamale Central accused her involvement in homosexuality as tweeted by @SIKAOFFICIAL1.

All hell broke loose in parliament during the discussion of the "Anti-gay" bill when Murtala Mohammed, the MP for Tamale Central, supposedly made an accusation against Ursula Owusu-Ekufful, the MP for Ablekuma West, regarding her involvement in homosexuality.



This resulted into… pic.twitter.com/kavrgyB0Sk — SIKAOFFICIAL🦍 (@SIKAOFFICIAL1) July 5, 2023

A few reactions on Twitter concerning the outburst are found below:

Justice Okai-Allotey #QueerLivesMatter

@Owula_Kpakpo

Live on Metro TV speaking on the bill.

facebook.com

#NewsNight | #NewsNight | By Metro TV Ghana | Facebook |

Justice Okai-Allotey #QueerLivesMatter

@Owula_Kpakpo

Today I made the case on behalf of the @HumanistsGH on the current Anti-LGBT+ Bill in parliament on @metrotvgh

We at HAG stand with the members of the LGBT+ community in Ghana.

We know today has been a sad day, and we stand with them in these tough times.

Colombe Cahen-Salvador

@ColombeCS

After #Uganda’s insane anti-#LGBTIQ+ law, #Ghana is looking at passing an anti-gay law: “Parliament has backed a proposed amendment to an anti-gay bill that would make identifying as #LGBT punishable by a 3-year prison sentence.” 10 yrs for campaign.

Rightify Ghana @RightifyGhana

Anti-LGBTQI Bill Debate: Main sponsor of anti-LGBTQI Bill, Sam George, threatens that Ghana will go after US business interests if Speaker, MPs face sanctions for anti-LGBTQ Bill passage.

He also took aim at @SecBlinken and the @StateDept; cited Desantis anti-LGBT agenda, as…