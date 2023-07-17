Rashford to become Man Utd’s highest earner after agreeing new long-term contract

Marcus Rashford has agreed to a new five-year contract with Manchester United.
Recall that last month, talks between United and the England international were close to a positive conclusion, with the Red Devils keen to reward Rashford’s emergence as one of the Premier League’s deadliest forwards with a huge new contract.
A full agreement has now been reached, with sources confirming to 90min that Rashford’s new deal will see him become United’s highest-paid player.
It is understood that Rashford had the chance to earn a higher contract from elsewhere – Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain were prepared to offer an enormous wage – but the 25-year-old has never entertained a move away from Old Trafford.
Rashford has long made it clear to suitors that his priority is to remain with United and he has now agreed the terms of a deal which will bring an end to the speculation over his future.
United are stepping up their preparations for the new season and are inching closer to a deal to sign goalkeeper Andre Onana after an agreement over a £46m fee was struck with Inter.
A five-year contract is also on the table for Onana, with manager Erik ten Hag looking to tie up the core of his squad for years to come
