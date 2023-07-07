Rangers Supporters Club backs Ilechukwu to deliver

Ilechukwu

Dr. Uchenna Orji, the Chairman, Rangers Supporters Club, has expressed optimistic that the new Rangers International FC of Enugu Technical Adviser, Fidelis Ilechukwu, will make the club great again.

Dr. Orji, who spoke to newsmen in Enugu on Friday, described Ilechukwu as a great coach with premier league years of experience.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Rangers FC employed Ilechukwu after its former Coach, Abdul Maikaba, walked away after the expiration of his contract at the end of the season.

Orji promised that the Supporters Club will give Ilechukwu all the necessary support he needs to take the club back to the continent and win laurels.

Orji said, “I feel excited and I think this is one of the events I witnessed from Rangers that I am excited about and I believe that Rangers FC will achieve something positive this season.

“We have been solidly behind the coaches the same way we support players both on and off the field of play.

“Ilechukwu’s case will not be different as we are going to support him, believing that he will not have any problem with the club management and players.

“We will always be with him and ensure that all he needs to be happy in Enugu would be given to him to succeed in his new role.

“Rangers FC have been a nice haven for coaches and Coach Abdul Maikaba even confirmed it,” he said.

Orji believes that in a few months time, Rangers FC will be playing their matches in Enugu following the recent move by the state government to renovate the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu.

NAN also reports that the Stadium has been under renovation for two seasons now and that’s why the club plays its home matches at Nnewi Township Stadium and later shifted to Awka Township Stadium.

“With the recent move by the state government, I believe that in few months time, Rangers FC will be playing their matches in Enugu.

“I believe that work will commence at the Stadium and Rangers FC will come home so that fans will watch their darling team,” Orji said. (NAN)