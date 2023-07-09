Randy men of the Nigerian entertainment space

By Sylvester Kwentua

There is a popular belief that most male entertainers are lovers of women. Apart from dishing out contents for people’s viewing pleasure and entertainment, most male celebrities have also found ways of gaining the attention, love and of course, intimacy of several female fans and lovers; especially Nigerian male celebrities, who seem to be doing so well in the ‘womanizing industry’.

In this write-up, Potpourri takes a look at four presumably randy men of the Nigerian entertainment industry, in the last few years.

Tuface Idibia: The African queen crooner is a musical legend and his several hit tracks and albums, speaks volumes about his success.

But apart from his musical success, Tuface also has the record of being one of the Nigerian musicians to be intimately involved with many women. He is also a father to many children.

Tuface may be officially married to Annie Macaulay, that hasn’t stopped his name from being mentioned every now and then, for impregnating other women, as was the case mid last year, when he was rumored to have allegedly impregnated a banker. He and his wife later came out to debunk the rumour.

Portable: Zazu originator, Portable, may be known by many as a controversial musician, who thrives on scandals but with six children from four women, Portable has also made a name for himself as a lady’s man.

In the early days of his career, Portable once bragged about his love for women and how he wished to marry as many women as he could.

In May 2022, Portable, who also goes by the name Dr Zeh, posted a video on Instagram where he bragged that he would have up to 12 wives before he clocks 40. The controversial musician boasted that he has six wives despite being below 30.

Right now, Portable seems not done yet with acquiring more women, as he works towards his dream of getting married to 12 women before he clocks 40 years of age. He currently has two official wives.

Davido: Davido is always a trailblazer as far as music is concerned, but in recent times, he has also shown how very good he is, in warming the hearts and beds of women, who reciprocate in kind, by getting pregnant for him.

Though officially married to Chioma, he is however a father to other children from other women.

From Sophia Momodu, to Ayo Labinjo and Larissa Lorenco, and recently alleged baby mama, Anita Brown, Davido has seen and done it all.

Wizkid: Star boy, the father of four children from three different women, can be highly classified as a living legend of Nigerian music. With a Grammy award and several other internationally recognized awards tucked neatly in his trophy cabinet, it won’t be out of place to include him in the list of great musicians to come out of Nigeria.

However, if Wizkid was to reflect on the progress of his career so far, he won’t fail to recognize the efforts of his manager, Jada Pollock, who has been the bedrock of his international achievements.

Jada Pollock, who has two children with Wizkid, is slightly older than ‘Daddy Yo’. Regardless of the intense business and pleasure relationship between the two, Jada is not the only woman in Wizkid’s life, as he has two other baby mamas, who have both birthed a child for him. And there have been rumours of other women on the fringes.