Ramaphosa insists Putin will attend BRICS summit in South Africa, despite ICC arrest warrant

South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa says his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin will attend the BRICS summit in person, despite an arrest warrant from the International Criminal Court.

Following the arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court against Putin, there have been suggestions that the event could happen virtually.

But, according to Kyiv Post, Ramaphosa assured at a meeting of the BRICS Business Council in Sandton on Thursday that the summit will be held live, rather than online.

BRICS Business Council head Stavros Nicoalou also said that all heads of state from the five BRICS nations would attend August’s GATHERING to be held in South Africa.

“There were rumors that this too could become an online summit – no. It is going to be face to face, eyeball to eyeball,” Ramaphosa said.

At least 22 heads of state already confirmed their attendance at the summit, scheduled to take place in Johannesburg, Kyiv Post reported.

The ICC has issued a warrant for Putin’s arrest for the deportation of Ukrainian children.

South Africa would be required to arrest Putin in case of his arrival.

BRICS is coined from Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, by Goldman Sachs economist, Jim O’Neill, for the emerging national economies.