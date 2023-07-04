Raise your voice for Kanu’s release, IPOB lawyer urges Nigerians

Aloy Ejimakor, the Special Counsel to the Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu has urged ethnic nationalities in Nigeria to join in calling for the IPOB leader’s freedom.

Ejimakor also said that every Nigerian offended by injustice should call for Kanu’s release and other prisoners of conscience during the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

Kanu’s lawyer made this known in a tweet on Tuesday as he said all Nigerians should join in this call irrespective of the tribes.

“If you are offended by INJUSTICE, regardless of your tribal affiliation, raise your voice for the immediate release of MAZI NNAMDI KANU and all prisoners of conscience President Tinubu (@officialABAT) inherited from Buhari. Your silence is not golden. Please speak up! Thank you,” Ejimakor wrote.

Kanu was captured in Kenya and renditioned to Nigeria in June 2021 and has been facing trial bordering on treason charges.

An Appeal Court freed Kanu in October 2022, but the Department of State Services (DSS) has failed to release him.