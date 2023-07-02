Rainstorm destroys 100 houses in Kebbi

By Haruna Aliyu

Kebbi State Government has pledged to assist victims affected by heavy rainstorm which destroyed over 100 houses in Zauro town of Birnin Kebbi local Government Area.

The Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Yakubu Bala Tafidan Yauri stated this during a sympathy visit to the victims in Zauro town.

Alhaji Yakubu Bala Tafida, expressed deep sympathy to the people of Zauro, on behalf of Kebbi State Governor, Dr. Nasir Idris , Kauran Gwandu.

He assured that, the government under Dr. Nasir Idris would provide immediate relief measures to ease the hardship of the victims.

‘I want to assure you that the Government would provide relief assistance to the victims.

‘It has been the tradition of the administration of Comrade Dr. Nasir Idris, Kauran Gwandu to always render assistance to victims of calamity.

‘We are going to sit immediately with SEMA and HYPPADEC and see what we can do to the victims’, he assured.

The Special Adviser on Special Duties to the governor, an indigene of Zauro, Alhaji Shafi’u Zauro told newsmen at the scene of the incident that the Governor has also mandated him to immediately mobilise the State Emergency Management Agency, SEMA, and other relevant authorities to undertake an on the spot assessment and provide succour to those affected.

He said the Governor has directed the relevant authorities to provide immediate relief to the victims whose houses were destroyed by rainstorm in Zauro town.

Also speaking to Journalists at the scene, the Executive Director of SEMA, Engr. Abbas Rabi’u Kamba, said the agency has taken inventory of those affected as well as the extent of damage preparatory to providing food items and building materials to them.

Alhaji Abbas Kamba indicated that more than one hundred houses were destroyed by the rainstorm.

The Executive Director advised urban and rural dwellers to imbibe tree planting to mitigate the impact of windstorm.

Similarly, the Managing Director of the Hydro Power Producing Development Areas Commission, HYPPADEC. Alhaji Abubakar Sadiq Yelwa Katuka, said the commission would liaise with SEMA to bring succour to victims.

He expressed delight with the prompt presence of Kebbi State Government at the scene of the incident.

One of the victims Alhaji Aliyu Tsoho Zauro, said strong winds and loud thunder heralded the destruction to his house.