Rainstorm destroys 100 houses in Kebbi

By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

THE Kebbi State Government has pledged to assist victims affected by heavy rainstorms, which destroyed over 100 houses in Zauro town of Birnin Kebbi Local Government Area of the state.

Secretary to the State Government, Yakubu Tafidan, stated this during a sympathy visit to the victims in Zauro town.

Tafidan, conyeyed the sympathy of Governor Nasir Idris, who is away in Saudi Arabia for a holy pilgrimage to the people of Zauro.

He assured that the government of Idris would provide immediate relief measures to ease the hardship on the victims.

He said: “I want to assure you that the government will provide relief assistance to the victims.

“It has been the tradition of the administration of Governor Idris to always render assistance to victims of calamity.

“We are going to sit immediately with State Emergency Management Agency, SEMA and Managing Director of the Hydro Power Producing Development Areas Commission, HYPPADEC, and see what we can do to the victims.”

Special Adviser on Special Duties to the governor, an indigene of Zauro, Shafi’u Zauro, told newsmen at the scene of the incident that the governor has also mandated him to immediately mobilise SEMA and other relevant authorities to undertake an on the spot assessment and provide succour to those affected.

He said the governor had directed the relevant authorities to provide immediate relief to the victims whose houses were destroyed by rainstorm in Zauro town.

Also speaking to journalists at the scene, Executive Director of SEMA, Abbas Kamba, said the agency had taken inventory of those affected as well as extent of damage preparatory to providing food items and building materials to them.

Kamba noted that more than 100 houses were destroyed by the rainstorm.

He advised urban and rural dwellers to imbibe tree planting to mitigate the impact of windstorm.

Similarly, Managing Director of HYPPADEC, Abubakar Katuka, said the commission would liaise with SEMA to bring succour to victims.

He expressed delight with the prompt presence of Kebbi State government at the scene of the incident.

One of the victims, Alhaji Aliyu Zauro, said strong winds and loud thunder heralded the destruction to his house.