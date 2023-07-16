Quest evicted, as Precious Mac, Victory make Nigerian Idol Season 8 finale

By Ayo Onikoyi

Talented singers, Precious Mac, and Victoria Gbakara have emerged as the two finalists for Nigerian Idol season 8. This was announced during the live show on Sunday by the host, Ik Osakioduwa.

The two contestants secured more votes from viewers than Quest. As revealed by the show host, 32 million votes were received for the week. He also disclosed that 132 million votes were cast so far in the season.

Reacting to the eviction, Quest said: “I’m super grateful to everybody that believed in me. I appreciate the opportunity to be on this platform. There will be great things coming from me in the near future.”

Osakioduwa also announced that the final week’s voting period has been extended. According to him, the voting channels are now open for viewers to vote until 9pm on Friday.

Viewers can vote for their favourite contestant on the Africa Magic website, the mobile site and MyDStv or MyGOtv app. The winner will be announced on the live show on July 16th.