Queens Borough, Lagos partner to support start-ups, entrepreneurs for economic growth, global competitiveness

L-R – Olatunbosun Alake, Special Adviser to Lagos State Governor on Innovation and Technology; Ebony Brown, Deputy President of Queens Borough, New York; Donovan Richards, President of Queens Borough, New York; Iyinoluwa Aboyeji, Founder and General Partner of Future Africa and Engr (Mrs) Ibilola Olufolake Kasunmu, Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Ministry of Science and Technology, during the tech ecosystem event in Lagos.

By Moses Nosike

In a bid to offer start-ups, entrepreneurs opportunity abounds in tech ecosystem to drive innovation and prepare them for global business competitiveness and economic growth and development, the Queens Borough of New York City, USA was in Lagos to solidify its partnership with the Lagos State Government on a learning exchange program targetting technological innovations and to foster entrepreneurial and economic growth for both cities.

It was also agreed that this alliance of both parties among other benefits will inspire collaboration, highlighting shared interests, and setting the stage for a prosperous and inclusive partnership for future joint initiatives that will create a lasting impact on the innovation ecosystems of both Lagos State and Queens Borough, New York.

It is a learning exchange partnership with a focus on areas of mutual collaboration and how Queens Borough, New York can provide access to funding for Nigerian startups.

It was said that blacks occupy only 12 per cent of tech jobs in the US, this partnership will bridge the gap by giving more opportunities to blacks and Africans to access funding, cross-border opportunities and expand their markets beyond the shores of Lagos and Africa to New York and become global solution providers.

Speaking during an event in Lagos, Borough President of Queens, New York, Donovan Richards said that Lagos is the leading tech ecosystem on the African continent and therefore deserves the needed cross-border collaboration to help entrepreneurs, innovators, and policymakers create sustainable solutions for economic growth. “Lagos is setting the stage on the African continent in technology and innovation for black folks and deserves the required collaboration for access to capital to help entrepreneurs scale up and provide economic opportunities for larger inclusion and growth”.

According to him, Lagos is a hub for black brilliance, black leadership, black innovation and black participation, and we are creating such partnership and pipelines to help more people of colour get tech funding.

In addition, Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor on Innovation and Technology, Olatunbosun Alake said that the partnership is in line with the mission of the State to provide opportunities and foster collaboration in the tech sector with specific plans on how to resource, build and create economic value from the tech ecosystems in Lagos State.

“We want to continue to help our entrepreneurs and stakeholders create value through the creation of cross-border partnerships and cross-border relationships that would be of benefit to the local ecosystem. This partnership will create a platform for local companies to expand to new markets, network with experts from New York and partner on new ideas that would transform the ecosystem for growth and inclusivity”.

To drive the message home, the programme had a panel discussion moderated by Ebony Young, Deputy President of Queens Borough, New York, with top ecosystem leaders like Olatunbosun Alake and others.