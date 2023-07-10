Quality, affordable education sending Nigerian students abroad —Ayomide 20-yr- old Doctor of Pharmacy graduate

By Damilola Ogunsakin

Promise Ayomide Adekola, age 20, graduated from Cyprus International University and pulled off the incredible feat of becoming a pharmacist at such a young age.

Ayomide left Nigeria when she was 14 years old and decided to pursue a pharmacy degree in Cyprus and Italy, where she also picked up Turkish. As part of her dual degree program, she had the opportunity to spend a year studying in Italy.

During her secondary school education, she developed interest in a health-related course but was hesitant about dealing with open injuries and witnessing patients in pain. Pharmacy seemed like a way to help people while avoiding those situations. So she chose to pursue it. Her parents recommended CIU because it has beneficial global partnerships and gives students a range of opportunities, according to them.

