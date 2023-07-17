Home » News » PWD seeks FG, Northern Govs implementation of 5% affirmative in Tinubu’s govt
News

July 17, 2023

PWD seeks FG, Northern Govs implementation of 5% affirmative in Tinubu’s govt

NASS Principal Officers

***appeals for grants, designed empowerment programmes for members

By David Odama

Group under the umbrella of Northern Nigeria Disability Forum (NNDF) has called on president Ahmed Bola Tinubu  to implement the five per cent affirmative action for Persons With Disabilities (PWD) in his government.

Leader of the forum also appealed to the Northern Governors implement the 5% affirmative action plan as well as considering qualified persons with disabilities in the employment scheme of civil servants to make their lives worthwhile.

This, the group said would not only give them a sense of belonging, but bring the PWD group closer to decision making, give them the opportunity to  participate in the administration of the country  thereby making  their voices to be  heard.

Speaking during the forum North Central  strategic meeting in  Lafia, the Nasarawa state Capital Monday,  Chairman of the  Forum,  Comr. Yarima Suleiman-Ibrahim,   urged  President Tinubu to implement the affirmative action  in the appointment of members of his cabinet and Heads of Governments Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDAs).

“Most of our members are educated and are fully involved in politics,  but are hardly employed or appointed into public offices because of  our  disabilities. We cannot compete with able-bodied for employment and appointment because of our disabilities hence the need for special consideration,” Comrade Yerima stated..

According to the NNDF Chairman who  also appealed to the 19  Northern  governors to  implement the five per cent affirmative action for their members. expressed confidence that if fully implemented by the federal and state government,  the policy would address the increasing cases of street begging and poverty in the North.

While advocating for designed programme to empower  the PWD with skills and grants, the forum chairman called for  introduction of special education to support disabled persons  willing to be educated with grants to go into businesses and trades to be able to cater for themselves and their families,” he appealed.

He therefore, assured  that  the forums would continue to be law abiding and support the government at all levels to succeed.

Related News

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of Vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.