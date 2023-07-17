PWD seeks FG, Northern Govs implementation of 5% affirmative in Tinubu’s govt

***appeals for grants, designed empowerment programmes for members

By David Odama

Group under the umbrella of Northern Nigeria Disability Forum (NNDF) has called on president Ahmed Bola Tinubu to implement the five per cent affirmative action for Persons With Disabilities (PWD) in his government.

Leader of the forum also appealed to the Northern Governors implement the 5% affirmative action plan as well as considering qualified persons with disabilities in the employment scheme of civil servants to make their lives worthwhile.

This, the group said would not only give them a sense of belonging, but bring the PWD group closer to decision making, give them the opportunity to participate in the administration of the country thereby making their voices to be heard.

Speaking during the forum North Central strategic meeting in Lafia, the Nasarawa state Capital Monday, Chairman of the Forum, Comr. Yarima Suleiman-Ibrahim, urged President Tinubu to implement the affirmative action in the appointment of members of his cabinet and Heads of Governments Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDAs).

“Most of our members are educated and are fully involved in politics, but are hardly employed or appointed into public offices because of our disabilities. We cannot compete with able-bodied for employment and appointment because of our disabilities hence the need for special consideration,” Comrade Yerima stated..

According to the NNDF Chairman who also appealed to the 19 Northern governors to implement the five per cent affirmative action for their members. expressed confidence that if fully implemented by the federal and state government, the policy would address the increasing cases of street begging and poverty in the North.

While advocating for designed programme to empower the PWD with skills and grants, the forum chairman called for introduction of special education to support disabled persons willing to be educated with grants to go into businesses and trades to be able to cater for themselves and their families,” he appealed.

He therefore, assured that the forums would continue to be law abiding and support the government at all levels to succeed.