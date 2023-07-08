Pulisic joins ex-Chelsea teammate, Loftus-Cheek in AC Milan

The American star forward will join AC Milan of Serie A from Chelsea, on a transfer worth more than €20 million ($21.9. million) with add-ons, according to Fabrizio Romano.

He joined Chelsea from the Bundesliga’s Borussia Dortmund in 2019 on a reported $65 million transfer, which still stands as the most expensive transfer payment for an American player.

Pulisic is a captain for the United States men’s national team. He scored one goal and added two assists during the U.S.’s four World Cup matches in Qatar in 2022, during which he also won two Man of the Match awards.

He’ll now get an opportunity to play in the Champions League again this upcoming season, something he wouldn’t have been able to do if he stayed with Chelsea (who finished 12th in the English Premier League table) or agreed to join Lyon (who finished seventh in Ligue 1).

Pulisic also will join fellow ex-Chelsea player Ruben Loftus-Cheek, who landed at Milan on a reported €16 million ($17.5 million) transfer.