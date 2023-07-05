PSG goalkeeper Rico out of intensive care after accident

Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Sergio Rico is out of intensive care, a hospital report confirmed Wednesday, as he continues his recovery from a traumatic brain injury.

The 29-year-old will continue to receive treatment at the Virgen del Rocio hospital in Seville, where he was admitted on May 28 after an accident involving a horse at a local festival.

“Sergio Rico has been discharged from the ICU … where he was under close surveillance and monitoring during the five weeks he has been cared for by the Intensive Care team, along with other specialists,” said the hospital in a report sent to media.

“As of today, he has been admitted to the ward, where he will continue to receive medical and nursing care from another team of specialists at the hospital.”

Rico had been in a coma but hospital sources told AFP last week he was conscious and communicating again.

The goalkeeper won the Europa League twice with his hometown club Sevilla and joined Paris Saint-Germain permanently in 2020 after a loan spell there.