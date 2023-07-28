Transfer: PSG considering move for Barcelona forward, Dembele

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) is reportedly interested in and ready to activate the release clause of Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele.

The Frenchman currently has a release clause of €50 million and could get increase to €100 million at the end of the current transfer window if PSG do not make a move.

Dembele is believed to be attracted to the project at PSG following the departure of Lionel Messi and a potential departure for Kylian Mbappe, according to RMC Sport.

The report claims discussions are “advanced” and seem to be driven by Luis Enrique who is said to be a big fan of the France international.

Barcelona signed him from Borussia Dortmund in 2017, but his time on the pitch at the club has been cut short by injuries.