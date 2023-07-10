PSC appoints new Commissioners of Police for Bayela, Borno

**Arase charges them to key into President Tinubu’s vision for improved national security

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

The Police Service Commission has approved the appointment of new Commissioners of Police for Bayelsa and Borno states.

The new Commissioners are; CP. Alausa Hakeem Tolani for Bayelsa State and CP. Yusuf Mohammed Lawal for Borno state.

Spokesman of the PSC, Ikechukwu Ani said, “The Commission approved the appointments at the continuation of it’s 21st Plenary Meeting currently going on at its Corporate Headquarters in Jabi, Abuja.

Chairman of the Commission, Dr. Solomon Arase (IGP Rtd) charged the new Commissioners to ensure that the vision of Mr President for improved national security is accorded the required attention.

Arase said the war against terror and terrorism in Nigeria must be won and called on state Command CP’s to re-strategise and take over the public space currently being distorted by non-state actors.

He noted that the Commission will continue to create the enabling environment for the Officers to give off their best, adding that the security of Nigeria and Nigerians must remain a priority for our national growth.