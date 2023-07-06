Protesters storm EU office in Abuja, reject ‘jaundiced’ 2023 election report

A group of Nigerians under the aegis of Coalition of Civil Society Organisation and Political Parties for Good Governance (CCSOPPGG), have stormed the European Union office in Abuja to protest against its report on the February 25, 2023 presidential election.

The protesters, who were seen with several placards carrying different inscriptions, matched through the Central Area to the European Union’s headquarters in the Federal Capital Territory.

The EU had earlier in its report faulted the 2023 general elections stating violence, killing and vote buying as some of the factors for its criticism.

The peaceful march terminated at the headquarters of the EU where leaders of the group addressed officials of the union.

With a promise from an EU official to relay the message of the protesters to the Union, the group took their leave.

Also, the Federal Government, on Sunday, rejected the EU’s report on the 2023 general elections, describing the conclusions of the EU Electoral Observer Mission as “jaundiced”.

“We urge the EU and other foreign interests to be objective in all their assessments of the internal affairs of our country and allow Nigeria to breathe,” Dele Alake, the Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Special Duties, Communications and Strategy said in a statement.