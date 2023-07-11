Prospects of EVs bright in Nigeria — FG

By Theodore Opara

As the popularity of electric vehicles, EV, continues to grow all over the world, the Fedaral Government, according to the Vice President, Kashim Shettima, has said that the prospects of Electric Vehicles is bright in Nigeria.

Speaking at the recent meeting of the National Economic Council, NEC, after test driving the Hyundai Kona EV, produced by Stallion Motors Nigeria, accompanied by the Director-General of National Automotive Design and Development Council, NADDC, Mr. Jelani Aliyu, the Vice President said the prospects for electric vehicles in Nigeria is very bright.

He commended Stallion Motors for it’s leadership in the Nigeria Automotive industry and for assembling the Kona, which is the first locally produced electric vehicle in Nigeria.

Produced from its Lagos plant, the Hyundai Kona EV is projected to be the toast of Nigerian automobile enthusiasts and corporate organisations, given the advantages it brings on energy costs, environmental friendliness and overall rest of mind. The company showcased the first locally produced electric vehicle at the recent National Economic Council, NEC, meeting.

The Hyundai Kona, first introduced in Lagos, Nigeria, in 2020, is sold with five years of battery warranty and five years of vehicle warranty.The battery-pack, on full charge, allows the Hyundai Kona to drive 482 km (300 miles) approximating travel from Lagos to Awka in Anambra State, or from Kano to Sokoto. The battery can be recharged at home or in the office.

Speaking, following the endorsement of the NEC, the Managing Director of VON Automobiles, Stallion’s auto assembly unit, Dr. Harpreet Singh, said that the innovation from the company was a step towards an eco-friendly green Nigeria.

“The Stallion Group is in full support of the moves by the government of Nigeria towards a clean environment. We have brought the Hyundai Kona EV as our support towards this initiative that would not only enhance our environment, but also bring economic advantage to the market for those who also consider energy costs.”

Dr. Singh promised that the sale of the Hyundai Kona EV is backed with the company’s comprehensive after sales service.