Proposed Nationwide Strike: It can’t get worse than it is today – Ajaero insists

Joe Ajaero

…Says, It’s going to be a protest with all Nigerians coming out

By Olayinka Ajayi

The National President of Nigeria Labour Congress, Joe Ajaero has said the proposed nationwide strike cannot be worse than it is today.

Ajaero while fielding questions virtually on Channels Television’s ‘ Politics Today’ insisted that the proposed strike was not initiated by the Labour Union but by ordinary Nigerians feeling the heat of the hardship.

Asked if the proposed strike would not deepen the already harsh situation since the removal of subsidy, Ajaero said, “It cannot be worse than it is today. The impact we are talking about, is it on the commodity or on the people? What we are resisting, what we are fighting against is the impact on the people. It is so much. Every government policy in a nation is aimed at benefiting people in the nation, but in our state, naira is gone, economy is gone, foodstuff gone, transportation you can’t move, so how does it worsen the situation?

“It is rather a move to rescue Nigeria, to see if the government can show a level of empathy for people to survive. “

Asked how extensive the strike would be, he added; “The proposed protest is not by Nigeria Labour Congress, it is by Nigerians. Market women, farmers have been beseeching our offices to say we should communicate it to the government. This is going to be a protest with all the issues raised, with all Nigerians coming out. When you look at the fact that the little money made for palliative, is now being used to finance the National Assembly while people are suffering. Such policy is obviously harsh on the Nigerian people.”