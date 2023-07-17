Prophet, boyfriend to die by hanging for killing final year LASU student

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Justice Christiana Obadina of an Osun State High Court sitting in Ikire has sentenced Philip Segun of Cherubim and Cherabum clChurch, Solution Chapel, Ikoyi-Ile over the killing of Lagos State University final year student, Favour Daley-Oladele.

The court also sentenced her boyfriend, Owolabi Adeeko, 23, to death by hanging for the brutal murder of the final year Sociology student after luring her to Ikire from Lagos while his mother, Bola, 46, was convicted for eating human flesh.

Owolabi and Favour had been dating for about a month before he lured her to Ikire under the pretence that she should come visit his uncle while Owolabi, his mother and Prophet Segun had concluded arrangement to use her for money ritual.

Favour was later killed in the church after Owolabi smashed her on the head with a pestle and her organs used for ritual before her remain was buried in a shallow grave outside the church on December 8, 2019.

Few weeks later the body was exhumed by the police after arresting the suspects who confessed to the murder and they were first arraigned before the court in November 15, 2021 on two counts bordering on conspiracy and murder contrary to sections 324 and 319(1) of the Criminal Code Cap. 34 Laws of Osun State, 2002.

During the trial, Presecution team from the Ministry of Justice led by Mrs Adekemi Bello called nine witnesses, including the police investigating officer and tendered several exhibits before the court, while the convicts testified in their respective defence without calling any other witness.

In her judgement, Justice Obadina said that prosecuting counsel has proof her case beyond a reasonable doubt and found Prophet Philip Segun and Owolabi Adeeko guilty for murder and conspiracy, while Bola Adeeko was convicted for eating human flesh which contrary to the Law.

In his allocutor plea, defence counsel, Adeshina Olaniyan pleaded with the court to temper justice with mercy.

The presiding Judge thereby sentenced Prophet Philip and Owolabi to death by hanging for murder and 14 years imprisonment for conspiracy.

She also sentenced Owolabi’s mother, Bola to two years imprisonment for eating human flesh.

It would be recalled that Owolabi, had after his arrest, narrated how he used his girlfriend to prepare a ritual meal for money ritual called “victory soup”, for himself and his mother.