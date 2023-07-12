Propagate Gov Otti’s ideals, ANPC Management staff charged

Tony Nwankwo

The Management staff of Abia Newspapers and Publishing Corporation (ANPC), have been charged to imbibe and propagate the ideals of the state Governor, Dr Alex Otti, in rebuilding an Abia State that everyone would be proud of.

The General Manager of the Corporation, Hon. Jones Nnanna Ike who stated this during his maiden meeting with the management staff in his office said that the Governor has a deep commitment towards arresting the decadeness, the state was plunged into, for years.

Hon. Ike stated that Dr Otti’s vision is in tandem with that of Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi, who anchored his campaign on rebuilding Nigeria Nation that works for all Hon Ike urged them to be in the vanguard of sharing and propagating the vision.

He recounted the heady and dark days the state went through in the hand of successive administrations culminating to arrears of salaries and pension and decayed infrastructure ,stressing that the situation was so bad that the people didn’t know what they are passing through.

The General Manager disclosed that he was working on a revitalization plan that would ensure that the Newspaper maintain a strong visible presence and be in the league of other known National tabloids in line with the personality of Dr Otti, that is known to be a global player.

“National Ambassador will be rebranded and transformed from a local state Newspaper to a Nationally known publication .

Dr Otti is a big fish in the global league and anything associated with him should be in that order and National Ambassador Newspaper cannot afford to be otherwise”, he said.

The veteran journalist who shared some of the robust plans he has with the staff, regretted that successful governments did not advanced the vision of the founder of the Newspaper and the first civilian Governor of the state , Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu who had a big plan for the media house.

He made it clear that ghost and indolent workers would not fit into the proposed revitalization plan and warned them to shape up or be shown the way out.

Hon Ike further revealed that all the looted properties of the corporation would be recovered and made it clear that his administration just like the Otti’s government was not out to witch hunt anyone but to build a prosperous Abia and Abia Newspaper.

He solicited the cooperation and support of the Management staff in actualizing this objective.

Responding on behalf of the Management staff, the News Editor, Mr John Okeke appreciated the Chief Executive for his remarks and robust plans and assured him of the cooperation of the staff.