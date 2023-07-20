Prof Lai Oso: Nigeria’s Denis McQuail bows out

By UDO IBUOT

Glory is fleeting, but obscurity is forever — Napoleon Bonaparte

HE dominated our communication and media horizons like a colossus. A scholar of international renown, Professor Olayiwola Muraino Oso, who was also known by the epithets “encyclopedia of communication,” “the king of theories,” “Mr. Book!” or the “Denis Mcquail of Nigeria,” passed on to greater glory on Saturday, June 24, 2023. Born on October 9, 1955, at Sagamu in Ogun State, the late Prof. Oso studied mass communication at the University of Lagos (1975–78) and moved on to the University of Ife (now Obafemi Awolowo University, OAU), for a master’s degree in international relations. Thereafter, Oso had a journalism stint at the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN. He later secured a Federal Government grant to pursue a PhD in mass communication at the University of Leicester in England before beginning his academic sojourn at the Ogun State Polytechnic, later renamed Moshod Abiola Polytechnic. At the polytechnic, he was head of the department of mass communication and later the deputy provost of the institution.

The late Prof. Oso taught at the Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago Iwoye, Ogun State; the Caleb University, Imota, Lagos State; and the University of Lagos, before moving to the School of Communication, now renamed the Faculty of Communication and Media Studies, of the Lagos State University, LASU, Ojo. At Lagos State University, he served as the second substantive Dean of the faculty. The late professor was a member of the Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria, APCON; the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations, NIPR; the Commonwealth Association for Education in Journalism; the Nigerian Association of Journalism and Mass Communication Teachers; and the Nigerian Academy of Letters. A former national secretary of the African Council for Communication Education, Prof. Oso became the founding president of the Association of Communication Scholars and Professionals of Nigeria, ACSPN, after its incorporation in October 2013 and served in that role until 2020, when he handed over to Prof. Umaru Pate, the current Vice Chancellor of the Federal University, Kashere, Gombe State. As the ACSPN secretary and Vice Chancellor of Caleb University, Imota, Prof. Nosa Owens-Ibie affirmed, it was under Prof. Oso’s leadership in 2015 that the association produced, in collaboration with the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organisation, UNESCO, and other stakeholders, the first draft of what has now become the unbundling of the mass communication curriculum. ACSPN is currently also lamenting that it will mark its tenth anniversary in October without its pioneer president.

Prof. Oso’s major courses included media governance, journalism, development communication, advanced research in mass communication, communication theories, and political communication. His tenure as Dean at LASU led to the introduction of the professional master’s degree programme, the Master of Communication Studies, MCS, and the Doctor of Philosophy, PhD, in communication studies. The late Don was reputed to have supervised 20 Master of Science, M.Sc., students’ dissertations and 15 PhD candidates’ theses and published more than 75 academic papers in international and local journals and chapter contributions in several books. He was also instrumental in the publication of the faculty academic journal before death took him away.

His day of tribute at the Lagos State University, Tuesday, elicited testimonies from some of those who interacted with him in the institution. To the current Dean, Prof. Sunday Alawode, the late Prof. Oso was “a teacher of teachers, a mentor of mentors, and a scholar of scholars, one who did not look down on anyone for any reason.” Former Dean, Prof. Rotimi Olatunji, who described his relationship with the late Prof. Oso as “six and seven,” described the departed professor as a great mentor, great friend, great scholar, a great confidant, and a great destiny helper, saying there can never be another Prof. Lai Oso. He added, “Prof. Lai Oso was everything to everybody, as he was to me.” The Vice Chancellor of LASU, Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, who was represented by the deputy vice chancellor, administration, Prof. Adenike Boyo, described the late Prof. Oso as a fine Nigerian professor of communication, an administrator, and an inspiration to a new generation of professors. She added that Prof. Oso was a great man who not only exemplified the value of friendship and networking, but also lived a good life and touched many lives.

The media industry also paid glowing tributes to the late professor. Founder of Channels Television, Dr. John Momoh, who was represented by his operations manager, Kingsley Uranta, said that the late professor imparted knowledge, wisdom, and passion, with unwavering dedication to his students, adding that “the lives he touched, the minds he shaped, and the inspirations he instilled, will continue to resonate through the generations of media professionals who were fortunate enough to cross paths with him.” This was just as Lanre Arogundade, executive director of the International Press Centre, who said he represented many other media-related organisations, described the late Prof. Oso as a chief mentor of people. Arogundade remarked that Prof. Oso was always available at any forum or gathering where media development, press freedom, or the rights of journalists in democracy were deliberated on. He said: “Professor Oso will encourage you, nurture you, and tell you that you have not done enough… we will miss his scholarship and his presence at our fora.”

Given his expertise and experience, the late Prof. Oso earned the respect of other academics at the Faculty of Communication and Media Studies of Lagos State University. I recall that following the failure of my first PhD research proposal, he advised me to select a researchable topic from the Lagos area to reduce the cost. His confirmation of “participatory development communication” as a branch of development communication ensured the faculty’s approval of my second research proposal. Prof. Oso was chairman of the panel during my very robust post-field defence, and even during the conduct of my PhD oral examination, or viva voce.

The late professor’s recall by his Creator at this point is indeed difficult to fathom, but God knows why He chose this moment when Prof. Oso’s ovation seems to be loudest. In reluctantly saying goodnight to our beloved professor, we are comforted that the late Prof. Oso, who was also a pastor of the Lord’s flock, will join the saints in Paradise and will be raptured to be with the Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ.

Dr. Ibuot, a journalist, wrote from Lagos.