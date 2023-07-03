Proceedings in Seun Kuti’s assault case stalled

Absence of Chief Magistrate Adeola Olatubosun of a Sabo-Yaba Chief Magistrates’ Court, Lagos State, on Monday stalled proceedings in an assault case brought against afrobeat singer Seun Kuti.

Recall that Kuti and his counsel, as well as prosecution team, were in court but the court could not sit due to Olatubosun’s absence.



Proceedings in the case will continue on Sept. 27.



The case was earlier adjourned until Monday (July 3) for advice of the Lagos State Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

The Police brought Kuti to the court on May 16, and charged him with assaulting a police officer.

He allegedly committed the offence on May 13 on the Third Mainland Bridge, Lagos State.



The police charged him with slapping an inspector after driving dangerously on the bridge and deliberately blocking a moving police vehicle.



Olatubosun consequently ordered Kuti’s remand for 48 hours.



She, however, held that the singer should be admitted to bail in the sum of one million Naira with two sureties in like sum, at the end of the 48-hour remand.



She ordered that one of the sureties must be a landlord within the jurisdiction of the court.

She directed the prosecutor to duplicate the case file and forward a copy to the DPP for advice.

On May 18, the chief magistrate extended Kuti’s remand for additional four days.



Olatubosun extended Kuti’s remand until May 22, after granting an application by the police for the extension.



According to the Police, the extension was to allow further investigation into the case.

On May 24, the court refused to grant an application by the police to formally arraign Kuti.



Mr Cyril Ejiofor, who led a police legal team to the court, had applied for the arraignment but Kuti’s counsel, Mr Femi Falana (SAN), opposed the application.



Falana argued that the police refused to send the case file to the DPP for advice, as directed by Olatubosun.



He urged the court not to let the police prosecute and investigate at the same time.



In her ruling, Olatubosun held that she needed the DPP’s advice before proceeding with the case.

She adjourned the case until July 3.