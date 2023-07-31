Pro-coup protesters shout ‘Long live Putin’ in Niger

Nigeriens participate in a march called by supporters of coup leader Gen. Abdourahmane Tchiani in Niamey, Niger, Sunday, July 30, 2023. Days after mutinous soldiers ousted Niger’s democratically elected president, uncertainty is mounting about the country’s future and some are calling out the junta’s reasons for seizing control. The sign reads: “Down with France, long live Putin.” (AP Photo/Sam Mednick)

Thousands of people in support of the military coup gathered and shouted “Long Live Putin” in front of the French Embassy in Niger on Sunday.

According to CNN, the demonstrators voiced anger over France’s influence in its former colony, in their support for Russian President Vladimir Putin despite calls from the Kremlin to release the country’s democratically elected president, Mohamed Bazoum.

Some protesters tore down a plaque identifying the Embassy, stomped on it and then replaced it with Russian and Nigerien flags.

Shouts of “Long live Putin,” “Long live Russia” and “Down with France” could be heard among the crowds in the West African country.

Nigerien security forces were seen deploying tear gas in an attempt to disperse the protesters, and people in defiance started a fire outside the compound.

President Emmanuel Macron’s office said France would immediately retaliate against anyone who attacks French nationals or facilities in Niger.

The coup has been heavily criticised by the international community including the African Union Commission (AUC), and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) among others.

ECOWAS on Sunday demanded that Bazoum be released and reinstated within a week, adding that should the junta remain in charge, the group said it would “take all measures necessary to restore constitutional order in the Republic of Niger,” including the use of force.

The regional bloc also announced a load of punitive measures, including closing land and air borders with Niger.

Niger has had a long history of military coups since its independence from France in 1960, though in recent years it had been less politically unstable. When Bazoum came to office in 2021, it was the country’s first democratic transfer of power.