Private sector in divergent tunes over impact of Tinubu’s policy steps

•Positions Nigeria as investment destination –NACCIMA

•Policies desirable but painful – Exporters

By Yinka Kolawole

One month into the administration of President Bola Tinubu, private sector operators have expressed divergent appraisal of the impact of the economic policies implemented by the government so far.

While the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), said the steps taken so far will open up the economy and position the country as an attractive investment destination, the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) Export Group said desirable as the policies might have been, they highly painful without provisions to cushion the negative effects.



Director General, NACCIMA, Sola Obadimu, said: “President Tinubu has taken some positive steps to open up the economy.



“Specifically, we are glad that the subsidy on oil has been removed. We all know the quantum of money being sucked up under this scheme. This should free up monies that could be channeled to developmental activities and improve infrastructure.

“The Electricity Act has been signed to introduce competition into that sector and improve efficiency.

“Disparities in forex rates are being removed and exporters via official channels can now get their respective proceeds back at more reasonable rates in Naira and, more importantly, investors in the Nigerian economy would no longer be discouraged by difficulties experienced in repatriating their money, etc.



“All these steps were taken to reposition Nigeria as a favourable investment destination in going forward.

Reforms are also on-going to put round pegs in round holes on the personnel side to achieve all these objectives.



“So, we are pleased with these liberalised reforms which will significantly reduce unnecessary corruption-prone activities and drive a more market-led economy.



“However, we are aware of the immediate effects of all these developments on businesses and individuals which could be seen as a bit harsh, particularly in the short term.



“Unfortunately, we are left with no option as we already have our backs against the wall – hence, the decisions taken. But we hope to reap the gains in the immediate/long term.”



However, the Chairman, LCCI Export Group, Mrs Bosun Solarin, stated: “As much as the policies are desirable, not doing anything to cushion the effect in one month is highly painful.”



In a similar vein, the Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA) lamented that the removal of fuel subsidy and subsequent forex liberalisation by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has led to an increase of about 45% on import duty of vehicles as well as other consignments.



Acting National President, Dr Farinto Collins, ANLCA, said at a recent event in Lagos, “Due to the happenings by the new government of President Bola Tinubu, which has removed fuel subsidy, the forex rate which is now to be determined by the market forces (ie, willing buyer and willing seller), the import duty on vehicles has increased by about 45%. While that of other consignments has also increased.”

He appealed to the government to put measures in place to mitigate the impact of the policies on the sector.”