Prioritize welfare of masses in Zamfara, Gov Lawal told

By Fortune Eromosele, ABUJA

The spokesperson to the former governor of Zamfara State, Comr. Anas Abdullahi Kaura, has urged Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State to fix his gaze on the welfare of the masses in his government.

Addressing newsmen in Abuja, Kaura lamented the level of insecurity peeving the State, calling on Governor Lawal to rise to the occasion in securing lives and properties of people in Zamfara.

He said, “Bello Matawalle’s government appointed 7,400 youths, and questions have arisen regarding the payment of their salaries, considering the state’s limited allocation of 3 billion Naira. With no significant tax or other income sources, the state faces both security and economic challenges.

“The former governor has taken various steps to tackle insecurity, and people have witnessed his efforts to suspend communication channels between robbers and their informers.

“In less than sixty days since the new government of Zamfara assumed power, over one thousand people were killed, and more than five hundred others were abducted.

“Reports also revealed that the new Zamfara state government terminated the employment of over ten thousand individuals, highlighting their evident failure. Many Zamfara state natives are now praising the former governor, Dr. Bello Matawalle, for his timely and complaint-free payment of monthly salaries, particularly for the youth inclusion.

“This contrast reveals that the new Zamfara government seems to prioritize family and friends over the welfare of the masses”.

Kaura further called on the former Governor of Zamfara state, Bello Matawalle and General Ali Gusau to assist and use their wealth of experience in handling the security issues disturbing the state.