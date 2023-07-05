Prioritize safety first, Journalists told

By Favour Ulebor, Abuja

Emphasizing on the need for Safety and Protection of Journalists in Nigeria, An International Human Rights Capacity Building Non Governmental Organisation in Nigeria, Global Rights Advocates for Sustainable Development , on Wednesday, has advised journalists to prioritize their safety first while reporting Conflicts.

Nigerian Human Rights Activist and Chairman Board of Trustees Global Rights, Chidi Odinkalu said this during a two-day training on conflict sensitive reporting for Journalists by Global Rights Advocates for Sustainable Development, supported by the Open Society Initiative for West Africa on Wednesday in Abuja.

He added that Journalists must protect themselves, and must be very careful in dealing with people around them.

“Conflict is money, while you are reporting from it, people are making money from it. This is the point about conflict reporting and Journalism.

“You must protect yourself first, when I talk about protecting yourself, it has to do with everything you do; if you are going to report conflict in Nigeria, absolutely nothing is insignificant, We need you alive.” Odinkalu said.

Also speaking Chief Operating Officer, Premium Times, Mojeed Musikilu, advised Journalists to make sure they gather accurate informations concerning any conflicts report they file, to avoid causing chaos.

Executive Director, International Centre for Investigative Journalism, ICIR, Dayo Aiyetan stressed on the need for Journalists to conduct in-depth research and maintain balance as a reporter during reportage.