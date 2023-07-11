Senator Iyiola Omisore, National Secretary, All Progressives Congress, APC.

By Olayinka Ajayi

THE National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Senator Iyiola Omisore, has said that a presidential election rerun is the wishful thinking of the Labour Party, LP.

The National Chairman of LP, Mr Julius Abure, had urged members of the party to be alert, following information available to him that the APC was already preparing for a possible rerun of the 2023 presidential election.

However, Omisore, who spoke on Tuesday, when he featured on Channels TV programme tagged Politics Today, said: “There’s a way Labour Party deceives their followership. They use the false court of instance.

“The person that came third said they are going for rerun. How does he know that the court will give a rerun? So the Labour Party is now judging the tribunal? They are jokers.

“Most politicians are incurable optimists. Even from ground zero, they want to make 100 per cent.

“So, these are just wishful thoughts from the Labour Party. As far as I am concerned, they are jokers, they are nothing to worry about.”

Asked if the APC is prepared for a rerun, the APC scribe said: “There can’t be any rerun for God’s sake because it was a clear win.

“The Labour Party defeating Bola Tinubu in Lagos is the beauty of democracy and it shows the sanctity of that election. It shows the neutrality of the party, and it shows the evidential reason APC won across the board.”

On allegations of internal wrangling within the APC, Omisore said: “We are not aware of any internal wrangling within the APC. It is the imagination of people.

“We have moved far from that; the issue of Senator Abdullahi Adamu supporting somebody is an old issue. They are just trying to play the old game. Basically everybody is working together as one.”