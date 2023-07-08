President Tinubu’s biopic premieres in Lagos

By Juliet Ebirim

Ultimate Communications, producers of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s biopic, ‘Last Man Standing’, held the Lagos premiere of the film at the Glover Memorial Hall, Lagos last Friday.

Present at the event were Governor of Lagos, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by Mr. Jaiye Opayemi; Deputy Speaker of the Lagos House of Assembly, Hon. Mojisola Ojora Meranda; former Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, AIG Hakeem Odumosu; Corporate Pictures Boss, Alhaji Abdullahi Abdulrasaq; and Dr Abisoye Fagade.

According to Ultimate Communications boss, Seun Oloketuyi, the film, which had previously premiered in Abuja is a biographical film of the flow of events during the tenure of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in his eight-year tenure as the governor of Lagos State.

Speaking at the event, Sanwo-Olu’s representative, Opayemi said “Lagos State is not just Africa’s entertainment capital; Lagos is indeed the bastion of entertainment, it is the place where we export the very best of creativity to the rest of the world.

“I appreciate everyone who have put this biopic together in recognition and celebration of my boss, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”

According to the executive producer, Dr. Fagade, the film might seem very patronising due to current realities.

“When Seun Oloketuyi conceived this idea, the man called Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu was not even in top three in the All Progressives Congress (APC) in terms of projection and perception.

“I realise that there is no better way to contribute my own quota to the history of this country by documenting this.”

Also present were some cast members including Lateef Adedimeji, Shushu Abubakar, Kofoworola Abiola Atanda popular known as Madam Kofo, Foluke Daramola, Segun Arinze, Gbenga Adeyinka, Jide Kosoko and Sam Olatunji.

Other guests include Dr Shaibu Husseini, Zeb Ejiro, Adebimpe Adedimeji to mention a few.