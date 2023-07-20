President Tinubu cannot appoint every APC member

By John Mayaki

As Nigerians eagerly prepare their curriculum vitae in hopes of securing appointments in President Bola Tinubu’s administration, including federal ministerial positions, board appointments, special advisers, senior special assistants, and special assistants, it is important to recognize that not everyone who actively participated during the election campaigns will have the opportunity to serve in the Renewed Hope administration.



This point must be emphasized to redirect some individuals’ focus towards their professional careers and businesses, rather than exerting unnecessary pressure on the presidency and those in positions of power. It is also crucial to address the tensions and resentment that have arisen among party leaders in various states and senatorial districts due to the desperation for appointments.



Recently, someone serving in Governor Godwin Obaseki’s PDP-led government even taunted me, suggesting that the President had disregarded me in his appointment of media aides, despite my commitment and support during and after the campaigns. It is worth appreciating the unsolicited advocacy and recognition of my patriotism and support for Mr. President. However, it is important to understand that not everyone will be appointed, and no one should feel entitled. The most important thing is to continue supporting President Tinubu to ensure his success.



We must shift our focus from personal gain to the bigger picture of serving the nation and the ability to thrive outside of government positions. This piece explores the reasons why APC members should not wait for President Tinubu’s appointment and emphasizes the idea that survival is possible without government support.



The true motivation behind serving the nation should be the betterment of the country and the pursuit of an better society. Seeking personal benefits from government appointments undermines the principles that should drive public service. True commitment lies in working for the betterment of the nation, regardless of one’s position within the government.



It is important to recognize that not everyone can be appointed by the President. There are limited positions available, and individuals may choose to support the administration from outside positions. This approach should be driven by principles rather than the expectation of personal favors. Supporting the government’s initiatives and agenda from alternative means is equally valuable to the success of the administration.

We must also acknowledge that personal support, sacrifices, and efforts made to support previous and current administrations, such as raising funds and organizing events, should be altruistic and not driven by the expectation of favors from the party or government. Such actions demonstrate an individual’s dedication to the party and the country. For me, personal success and achievements can be realized outside the confines of government positions.



Nigerians and party members need to understand that working for the party and securing electoral victories does not guarantee automatic government appointments. It is crucial for individuals to have alternative means of livelihood. Relying solely on government positions for sustenance can lead to disappointment and hinder personal growth. Pursuing diverse career paths and avenues for success ensures self-reliance and independence. The undue pressure on the government must cease.



A thought-provoking question I have always posed is: Can we not survive without government? This question challenges the notion that government positions are the sole pathway to success. Personal anecdotes about flourishing outside of government and achieving significant milestones highlight the possibility of thriving independently. By diversifying skills, exploring entrepreneurship, and seizing other opportunities, individuals can survive and thrive outside the realm of government.



This perspective applies not only to APC members but also to members of states controlled by the PDP, LP, NNPP, and APGA. It is essential for individuals to shift their focus from seeking government appointments to serving their states, the nation, and supporting the administration’s agenda. This principle also applies to those who expect miracles from their senators and representatives. Let us reduce the pressure on elected government officials, as undue pressure can lead them to resort to corrupt means to meet political and societal demands.



Therefore, it is crucial to emphasize the importance of dedication, principles, and personal achievements outside of government positions. This serves as a reminder that survival and success are not solely dependent on government support. By pursuing alternative means of livelihood and fostering a sense of self-reliance, individuals can contribute to the betterment of their states, Nigeria, and achieve personal growth while reducing undue pressure on our governance system and combating corruption.