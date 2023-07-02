Pregnant woman should have freedom to choose abortion – BBNaija’s Doyin

Big Brother Naija reality star, Doyinsola Anuoluwapo David, simply known as Doyin said a pregnant woman should have the freedom to choose an abortion if she does not want to have a baby.

Doyin made her stance on abortion known on while speaking on the latest episode of her podcast, Doyin’s Corner.

The reality star declared that she is a pro-choice activist.

According to Doyin, abortion isn’t murder if the pregnancy was terminated before the embryo turns to fetus.

She said, “I will say I’m pro-choice first of all. Because there are certain circumstances or situations that people find themselves in, it’s not easy to keep the baby.

“Sometimes, it’s not even based on the fact that it’s not easy to keep the baby, it is even health complications like ectopic pregnancy for example sometimes they had to take it out.

“Or situations where someone gets raped for example and they had to take it out. So, in that kind of situations, it’s very different,” she said.