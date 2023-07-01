Poverty reduction: Expert urges Tinubu to prioritise agriculture

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

An expert in the field of Animal Breeding and Genetics, and Agricultural Business, Dr.Olaiwola Ogunpaimo, has urged President Bola Tinubu to give agriculture, particularly crop and livestock production, fisheries and forestry a topmost priority to reduce the rate of unemployment and poverty in Nigeria.

Ogunpaimo stressed the need for massive investments into the agricultural industry to tackle Nigeria’s unemployment and poverty levels.

He stated this in his lecture, titled, “Harnessing business opportunities in Agriculture utilizing local and international opportunities” to the large members of Conference of Bola Ahmed Tinubu National Support Groups (CONBAT-NSG).

The expert in his lecture, gave an insights into Nigeria’s unemployment and poverty levels, and suggested various ways on how reorganisation and

massive investments into the agricultural industry can solve many problems in Nigeria.

He therefore, urged the administration of Tinubu”to give Agriculture, particularly crop and livestock production, fisheries and forestry a topmost priority, especially in the areas of making feasible, sustainable and impactful policies and programs that are capable of improving the current status

of Nigerian economy as well as creating massive job opportunities for the people.”

Ogunpaimo strongly expressed optimism that ,”the poverty and unemployment levels will be reduced, internally generated revenue will increase and the overall efect of this will further strengthen naira against other foreign currencies.”

While making references to different reputable national and international sources, the expert, noted that Nigeria unemployment rate is 33.3 per cent aaccording to the Nigeria

Bureau of Statistics and Nigerians within the age range of 15 to 34 years old constitute about 42.6 per cent of the total percentage.

Ogunpaimo, added that 82.9 million Nigerians were living in poverty in 2021 with 40 per cent of the number living below 1.9 dollars per day according to National Social Safety Nets Coordination Office and World Bank respectively.

He maintained that with the type of hoe and cutlass means of farming that mostly dominate the Nigerian agricultural space, “it may be difficult for the new administration to address the current unemployment and poverty levels.”

Based on current reality and unfolding events in Nigeria, Africa and the world at large, Ogunpaimo stressed that a country like Nigeria with more than 70 million hectares of land, 180 million Livestock and over 210 million population already possess what is required to break the shackles of poverty and unemployment for its citizens.