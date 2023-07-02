Pomp as new record label, IJ Music unveils first artist

By Ayo Onikoyi

It was pomp, pageantry and entertainment galore all night long on Friday June 23, 2023 at the Proof Hotel and Lounge, Lekki when IJ Music record label was launched with the unveiling of its very first artist, Nnamdi Christian Asiabakam known by his stage name, 8TH Wonda.

The launch of the record label and the unveiling of 8TH Wonda also doubled as a song release party of the singer’s debut single, titled “Finally”.

8TH Wonda has stepped onto the music landscape harmed with the most notable characteristics which is reflected in the single. His sound is his signature as it reflects his diversity. By fusing together different genres with his own cultural roots, he has crafted a sound that is immediately recognizable, yet hard to place within any standard genre.

Through his music, 8TH Wonda is committed to showcasing his Nigerian roots to the world , with some international flavor to his sound as well as sharing his experiences with those who may not be familiar with his upbringing.

IJ Music record label boss, Ambassador Henry Chekwube Okafor, a.k.a Ike Jerusalem describes the singer as a bundle of talents, urging everyone, especially music lovers to go check out the new and trending video titled: Finally, by 8TH Wonda.

He said the song is currently enjoying massive airplay both on social and traditional media platforms, home and abroad. He said he is certain the artist will not disappoint.

For 8TH Wonda who hails from Imo State and grew up in Orile-Iganmu and Surulere in Lagos, things can only get better with IJ Music behind his craft. He said the world should watch out for him as he is ready to carve an enviable niche for himself on the music landscape of the world.

“I believe music is so deep to the point that I keep rediscovering new stuff everyday. I’ll also like to say that my experience working with Masterkraft was a dream come true. I learned a lot and it expanded my creative and mental horizons. But all I can say now is we are living life to the fullest and we are never going to stop,” he said.

“As long as there is good music in the world, I’ll always stay creative. I’ll let the audience rate me. But in my head, I am global and international,” he added.